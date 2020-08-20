Samsung HDR10+ Extends Its Reach

SEOUL—Samsung’s HDR10+ streaming content is expanding its presence to more countries and to new services, like Google Play Movies.

The video streaming service from Google, Google Play Movies is the 108 worldwide partner supporting HDR10+, per Samsung, since it was formed in 2017. Google Play Movies offers HDR10+ 4K HDR content for available titles like “Joker,” “Wonder Woman,” “Crazy Rich Asians” and more. It also plans to support HDR10+ technology on other additional platforms in the future.

In addition, Samsung shares that the HDR10+ service is available on Samsung Smart TVs in 117 countries, including in North America, Europe and Korea.

HDR10+, billed as the HDR industry standard and led by Samsung Electronics, optimizes brightness and contrast for enhanced three-dimensional videos and accurate color expression.