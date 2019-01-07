CES 2019: Samsung Debuts ‘Home Friendly’ Micro LED Display

LAS VEGAS–In advance of the 2019 CES, Samsung unveiled the latest developments in its modular Micro LED display technology. The company introduced Micro LED technology at the 2018 CES via the debut of its massive 146-inch “The Wall.”

This year, Samsung is emphasizing the modularity of the technology, which will allow consumers to customize the size of their home displays. At the 2019 CES, the company is launching a 75-inch (more “home-friendly”) version of “The Wall,” along with a 219-inch version.

“For decades, Samsung has led the way in next-generation display innovation,” “Our Micro LED technology is at the forefront of the next screen revolution with intelligent, customizable displays that excel in every performance category,” said said Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

Featuring self-emissive technology and modular capabilities, Samsung’s Micro LED displays are made up of individual modules of self-emissive Micro LEDs, featuring millions of inorganic red, green and blue microscopic LED chips that emit their own light to produce colors on screen.

Samsung says it was able to replicate the 4K picture quality in a reduced display size due to technical advances in the ultra-fine pitch semiconductor process that narrows the gap between microscopic LED chips.

By adding Micro LED modules, users can expand their display to any size they desire, the company said. The modular functionality of Micro LED will allow users in the future to create the ultimate display even at irregular 9×3, 1×7 or 5×1 screen sizes that suits their spatial, aesthetic and functional needs.

Samsung’s Micro LED technology also optimizes the content no matter the size and shape of the screen. Even when adding more modules, Samsung Micro LED displays can scale to increase the resolution—all while keeping the pixel density constant. Additionally, Micro LED can support everything from the standard 16:9 content, to 21:9 widescreen films, to unconventional aspect ratios like 32:9, or even 1:1—without having to make any compromises in its picture quality.

Since Micro LED displays are bezel-free, there are no borders between modules—even when adding more, according to Samsung. The result is a “seamless, stunning infinity pool effect that allows the display to elegantly blend into any living environment,” the company said.

The company did not mention pricing or availability of the new displays.

For all the latest news from the 2019 CES, visit TWICE’s CES Hub.

To access all the latest CES news on Twitter, follow #MyCES2019.