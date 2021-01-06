Samba TV Launches 'Picture Perfect' AI to Optimize Picture Quality

SAN FRANCISCO—Samba TV and Vestel Group have partnered on a new technology that uses artificial intelligence to optimize picture quality in real time for TV content called Picture Perfect.

Picture Perfect, which is embedded within a TV, recognizes and optimizes the quality of content playing on the screen in real time, with or without an internet connection.

Samba says that consumers often watch content on their TV with features like motion smoothing and variable refresh rates unknowingly enabled, creating what is known as the “Soap Opera Effect.” In this situation, frame calculation can often be inappropriately applied, creating a strange look. Picture Perfect would automatically detect the content type and optimize picture settings to ensure the best viewing experience for all types of content, per Samba.

“Smart TV hardware today integrates truly amazing display technology and algorithms for picture quality enhancement,” said Ashwin Navin, Samba TV co-founder and CEO. “The promise of AI is to make our lives easier and, within the living room, we believe AI should remove the manual steps of setting up your television for the best viewing experience for sports and all of the latest movies and video games. We are excited about the collaboration with Vestel, a company that develops world-class TVs, to join us in this endeavor.”

Vestel is a manufacturer of TVs for brands including Toshiba, Panasonic, Hitachi, JVC and Telefunken.