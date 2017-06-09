SAM Kahuna and IQ Modular Hits Road With TVB Truck

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Television Broadcast Ltd. (TVB), Hong Kong’s largest broadcaster, is rolling out its first UHD outside broadcast vehicle and has turned to Snell Advanced Media to supply some of the infrastructure. Stocked in the UHD OB truck is SAM's’Kahuna multi-format live production switcher and IQ Modular infrastructure.

With these SAM systems, TVB can support complex productions, including HD and UHD. The Kahuna switcher can handle any combination of SD, HD, 1080p, 4K, IP and HDR via the FormatFusion3 and FormatFusion4 technology, which eliminates need for external conversion.

The TVB truck went live in April 2017 and in addition to the SAM gear includes UHD 4K HDR cameras from Ikegami and lenses from Fujinon.

The truck replaced the broadcaster’s previous SD truck and will be used to support a mix of HD and UHD broadcasts, including the coverage of international events.