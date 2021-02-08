SAG-AFTRA Bars Donald Trump from Rejoining Union

LOS ANGELES—To quote Taylor Swift, SAG-AFRTA and Donald Trump are never ever getting back together. The SAG-AFTRA National Board passed a resolution on Feb. 6 that will deny Trump from potential re-admission into the union following his resignation.

Following the events of the Capitol insurrection and riots on Jan. 6, SAG-AFTRA cited then-President Trump for his actions promoting false election claims, attacks against the media (some of whom are SAG-AFTRA members) and allegedly inciting the rioters. They were planning to conduct a disciplinary hearing that could have resulted in penalties against Trump, including possible expulsion from the union.

Trump pre-empted any action by SAG-AFTRA, announcing his resignation on Feb. 4; to which the union simply said, “Thank you.”

The union went one step further, however, with this decision to bar Trump from potentially rejoining SAG-AFTRA in the future.

“Preventing Donald Trump from every rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all.”