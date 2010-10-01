RTL TVI enhances color accuracy of broadcasts with Barco HD reference monitors

Belgian TV channel RTL TVI has recently chosen Barco's RHDM-1701 17in reference monitor to evaluate the color accuracy of its broadcasts.

RTL TVI is one of the top TV channels in French-speaking Belgium, reaching 3.9 million or 90 percent of all targeted viewers via cable. Since its start in 1987, RTL TVI has been using Barco monitors for camera shading, in monitor walls and for use in the graphics department. Replacing some of the older models, RTL TVI has now selected Barco's RHDM-1701 as the HD reference monitor for camera shading and as main program monitor in every control room.

Barco's RHDM series brings professional color accuracy to camera or lighting professionals, editors, colorists and post-production staff. Barco's HD reference monitor has been available in a 23in version since 2008, and a 17in model, especially suited for use in more confined spaces including OB vans and camera shading positions, followed in early 2010.

“The neutrality and quality of the images were our main reasons to choose Barco's RHDM-1701,” said Vincent Jeumont, head of systems and projects at RTL Belgium. “Our directors of photography told us they can always rely on the Barco monitors: If the picture looks good on a Barco, it will also be OK on any other monitor and on TV. Furthermore, we have a long-term cooperation and collaboration with Barco, giving all our operators the needed confidence in the Barco brand.” RTL TVI also uses the 23in RHDM-2301 for camera evaluation, quality control and color grading in the editing suite.