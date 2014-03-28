RTI Now Shipping RP-4 RF Control Processor

SHAKOPEE, MINN.— Remote Technologies Inc. is now shipping its new RP-4 RF control processor.



The RP-1 processor, the RP-4 is designed to provide reliable one-way operation of audio/video and other electronic systems using the company's family of wireless RF interfaces and now the RTiPanel App. A small package with expanded control options, the RP-4 is intended for single room installations.



The RP-4 has an integrated 433-MHz RF receiver, four assignable IR ports with adjustable output, two voltage sense inputs, and two programmable relay outputs. The processor also supports one-way control via the RTiPanel app, allowing users to incorporate their smartphones and tablets easily into their control system.



With the RP-4, A/V components and other equipment can be hidden away in a closet for a clean, professional look. The processor stores all system commands and macros for rock-solid reliability, providing a powerful alternative to IR repeater systems, which can suffer from inconsistent performance. Using RTI’s Integration Designer software, programming the RP-4 is simple and fast via USB or Ethernet.