RTDNA Unveils 2019 National Murrow Awards

WASHINGTON—After more than 4,600 entries, RTDNA has determined the winning news organizations for the 2019 National Edward R. Murrow Awards. One hundred local and network television, radio and digital news organizations were recognized for work on 122 journalism pieces across 16 categories. In addition, Student Murrow Awards were handed out in five categories of audio, video and digital reporting.

“The RTDNA National Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold our Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA executive director in the official announcement.

On the television side, the big winners included ABC News for Overall Excellence in the network television category. In the large market category, Overall Excellence was awarded to KMGH-TV in Denver, while KRDO-TV in Colorado Springs, Colo., won the same award for small market television.

Winning the most awards this year was CBS News, which won for Overall Excellence in network radio, as well as awards in network television for Breaking News Coverage, Continuing Coverage, Excellence in Social Media and Hard News; it won additional network radio awards for Breaking News Coverage and Newscast.

The full list of winners is available here.

The national awards will be presented during the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 14 at Gotham Hall in New York City.