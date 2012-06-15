RTDNA names National Murrow Award winners

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the 2012 National Edward R. Murrow Award winners June 12, and for the fourth consecutive year NBC News was selected as winner of the National Murrow award for Overall Excellence in the network television grouping. It also won National Murrows for video newscast and writing.

The Edward R. Murrow awards honor excellence in electronic journalism. To receive an Overall Excellence award, a news organization must exemplify the absolute highest standards in serving its audience through quality electronic or digital journalism, according to RTDNA.

ABC News earned three Murrow Awards in 2012; one each for video breaking news coverage, video continuing coverage and video reporting: hard news.

CBS News took the awards for video feature reporting and video investigative reporting in the network television grouping.

CNBC.com received the award for best network television website. CNBC also won the award for video news documentary. CNN won awards for use of video and video news series, while ESPN won for video sports reporting.

After winning eight National Murrow Awards in 2011, The Associated Press won the Overall Excellence Award in the national online news operation grouping as well as the awards for investigative reporting and video sports reporting.

In the same grouping, The Washington Post won three awards (video breaking news coverage, use of video and website.) The New York Times (video continuing coverage), Yahoo! (video feature reporting), GlobalPost (video news series) and The Daily Caller (writing) also won awards in the national online grouping.

After earning nine Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2012 (the most of any news outlet), The Boston Globe followed in the National Murrow Contest with six wins in the local online news operation grouping.

Other television-related Overall Excellence award winners include WCVB-TV in Needham, MA, (TV large market) and KCCI-TV in Des Moines, IA, (TV small market).

A total of 67 news organizations are being honored this year with 99 awards. The National Edward R. Murrow Awards will be presented Oct. 8 in New York City at an awards dinner and show.