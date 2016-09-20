RTDNA Hands Out Awards, Elects Board

NEW ORLEANS—The Radio Television Digital News Association has taken up residency in the Big Easy for its “Excellence in Journalism 2016” national convention and took the time to honor a pair of distinguished individuals, and elect its board of directors.

Previously announced, Gray Television’s Jeff Marks and CBS and PBS journalist Charlie Rose were honored. Marks was presented with the John F. Hogan Distinguished Service Award, while Rose received RTDNA’s highest honor, the Paul White Award. “Charlie Rose and Jeff Marks are outstanding examples of true dedication, both in front of and behind the camera,” said Mike Cavender, executive director of RTDNA.

In addition, the results of the election for RTDNA’s board of directors were announced. Vincent Duffy of Michigan Radio was elected as chair for his second term in that position, while Scott Libin from the University of Minnesota becomes the Chair-Elect after previously serving as a regional director and chair of RTDNA’s Ethics Committee.

The other elected board members include Kathy Walker, news director of KOA-A Denver, to the position of chair of RTDNF; Sheryl Worsley of KSL-AM, Salt Lake City, as regional director for Region 3; Mark Millage of Media Minefield as regional director for Region 4; Scott Brady from KYTV-TV in Springfield, Mo., as regional director for Region 5; KSLT-TV, San Angelo, Texas’ David Wagner as regional director for Region 6; Gary Wordlaw from WVLA/WGMB-TV in Baton Rouge, La., as regional director for Region 9; Andrew Vrees of WCVB-TV in Boston as regional director for Region 10; Terence Shepherd, WLRN-FM, Miami, as regional director for Region 13; Blaise Labbe, WOAI/KABB-TV in San Antonio as director at-large; and E.W. Scripps’ Chip Mahaney as director at-large.

