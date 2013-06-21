RTDNA announces winners of 2013 Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has announced the winner of the Edward R. Murrow Award for overall excellence in network television news will be presented for the first time in the history of the national competition to a Canadian network.

The network, Global News, is among the winners of the 94 national Murrow Awards to be presented at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City on Oct. 14.

CBS News led the network categories with seven wins, including three in radio and four in television. In the local categories, WITF-FM in Harrisburg, PA, was the top winner with three awards. The Denver Post led among online news organizations with three awards.

The winners of this year's RTDNA/UNITY Awards, developed in cooperation with UNITY: Journalists for Diversity, were Michigan Radio, WJW-TV, ESPN Films, The Boston Globe, WFPL-FM and StateoftheRe:Union.com.

"This year's winning entries are outstanding examples of electronic journalism at its finest," said Mike Cavender, Executive Director of RTDNA. "Our judges faced many difficult decisions to select winners from so many high-quality submissions."

Complete lists of the Murrow Award winners and RTDNA/UNITY Awards winners are available on the association’s website.