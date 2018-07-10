RTDNA Announces 2018 Student Murrow Awards

WASHINGTON— RTDNA announced the winners of the 2018 Student Edward R. Murrow Awards. The awards, presented in five categories, recognize outstanding work by student journalists. These national award winners were selected from among entries submitted by student journalists across the country and represent the best examples of student reporting in their respective categories.

“These outstanding student journalists represent not only the future of journalism, but also the professional level of reporting that student journalists are already bringing news audiences across the country,” said RTDNA Chair Scott Libin.

The winners are:

Excellence in Audio Newscast: Carolina Connection — April 8, 2017, University of North Carolina School of Media and Journalism

Excellence in Audio Reporting: Bob Hurley’s Biggest Game, James Corrigan, WFUV, Fordham University

Excellence in Digital Reporting: Troubled Water, Carnegie-Knight News 21

Excellence in Video Newscast: Annenberg TV News – October 2, 2017, USC Annenberg Media

Excellence in Video Reporting: In My Backyard, Zach Putnam, University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication

The winners will be recognized at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Oct. 22 along with the winners of the 2018 National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]