Rovi launches ad trial for app developers

Rovi announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 26 the expansion of its Rovi Advertising Service to support the integration of advanced display and video advertising in mobile phone, tablet and connected-TV apps.

The advertising trial program is designed to allow participants to create new revenue streams and contribute to the development of best practices for optimizing ad placements and driving return on investment.

The cloud-based solution enables app developers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to generate new and recurring revenue streams.

Rovi is demonstrating the Rovi Advertising Service at Mobile World Congress, which wraps up Feb. 28, and showcasing in-app advertising within its own and third-party applications running across a range of platforms, including Smart TV, iOS, Android and Nexus.

Rovi will also be opening the trial program to additional participants. It plans to make streamlined on-boarding APIs and an SDK kit available to the broader developer community later this year.

Charter participants include Boxfish, mPortal and Muzu.