Ross XPression Helps TV Podmoskovie Serve Moscow Area

TV Podmoskovie, which provides broadcasting to 58 towns in the vicinity of Moscow, chose Ross Video’s XPression Character Generator and Graphics Systems to provide live, vivid graphics on demand.



XPression offers real-time layering and animation of 3D models, 2D and 3D text, rendered animations, live video and Web content. Designed for the graphic designer, programmer, and on-air operator, XPression makes it easy to create, manage, and get to air. As a data-driven system, XPression is able to integrate real-time data into 3D graphics and animations with live connections to spreadsheets, databases, RSS feeds, newsroom editorial systems and other live data sources.



“I was very impressed watching XPression in action,” said Vlad Pavlov, technical director, TV Podmoskovie. “XPression is one of the few character generators with the ability to demonstrate how all their available features work, and how easily it can be done.”



“We are excited TV Podmoskovie is the first broadcaster in Russia to invest in XPression,” said Alan Webb, Ross Video’s regional sales manager for Eastern Europe. “XPression was purchased April 2010, and after installation, their staff was trained by Ross Technical Support. This allowed an easy and seamless transition on air where their viewers could visually reap the benefits. We look forward to continuing our relationship with TV Podmoskovie.”





