Ross Video Unveils Ultricore Tally

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has launched Ultricore Tally, a full-featured, versatile tally control and management solution and will showcase it at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

As a software application installed on Ultricore BCS, Ultricore Tally can be used either as a standalone tally solution or with other Ultricore functions to deliver a rich control experience. Ultricore Tally goes beyond the basic functionality of tracing on-air signals from origin to monitoring point and offers a range of interoperability, scalability and configuration flexibility, the company said.

Ultricore Tally offers direct support for an extensive collection of industry-standard communication protocols to interface in real-time with equipment from Ross Video as well as third-party devices. Built on the foundation of Image Video technology, Ultricore Tally integrates with any workflow, it said.

The new tally solution provides the flexibility to operate in virtually any environment—from small to more complex systems—with shared resources across multiple control rooms, including remote studios and mobile broadcast trucks, it said.

The Tally System Console allows for easy, centralized configuration and management of Ultricore Tally. Any number of different configurations may be saved and quickly recalled to suite the needs of different productions or operator preferences, it said.

“Since we acquired Image Video back in 2020, we have continued to develop and enhance the tally control platform to support different environments better and to ensure seamless integration with Ross Video’s suite of solutions,” said Todd Riggs, director of product management, Hyperconverged Solutions.

For more information and to see Ultricore Tally in action, visit Ross Video at stand 8.B91 at IBC2024 , September 13-16 in the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

