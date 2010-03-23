Ross Video to feature Vision Octane production switcher

Ross Video will make the North American debut of its Vision Octane, an eight-MLE high-end production switcher, at the 2010 NAB Show.

Vision Octane offers 35 full-screen HD animation stores, 24 channels of 3-D DVE with WARP capability, 96 inputs, 48 outputs and 56 keyers — 32 full keyers, 12 aux key mixer/keyers on the aux bus outputs and 12 DVE key combiners. Vision Octane can be loaded with one to eight MLEs and be combined with up to nine different control panels.

The entire Vision Series ships with a new 3G infrastructure as a standard feature. Stereoscopic 3-D capabilities and iMag multiscreen support also will be shown.

Ross Video also will feature its CrossOver production switcher line and its v2.0 software feature set introduced in September 2009 at the IBC convention in Amsterdam. New features include internal up/downconversion, 2-D DVEs, internal animation stores, a high-quality chroma keyer and the AI memory recall feature.

See Ross Video at NAB Show Booth N3807.