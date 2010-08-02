Ross Video to acquire Codan Broadcast signal processing technology

Looking to expand its customer reach and product offerings to include signal distribution and audio monitoring, Ross Video has agreed to buy Codan Broadcast Products, a Melbourne, Australia-based maker of digital video routing systems, interface products and audio monitors.

A letter of intent has been signed by both parties, enabling Ross to buy all of the shares of Codan’s wholly owned Melbourne-based subsidiary, Codan Broadcast Products. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of August and gives Ross an extended presence in the region. No financial details were provided.

Ross said it would retain Codan Broadcast’s current premises in Melbourne, but rebrand Codan’s products and sell them under the Ross Video name.

David Ross, CEO of Ross Video, said he has long admired the design and engineering of the Codan Broadcast product line.

Codan Broadcast was formed by Codan Limited’s acquisition in 2004 of Provideo Systems, located in Adelaide, and Talia Sound and Vision, based in Melbourne.