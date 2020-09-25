Ross Video Joins SRT Alliance

OTTAWA—Ross Video has announced that it is joining the SRT Alliance, the open-source initiative that focuses on overcoming the challenges of low-latency video streaming.

SRT Alliance was founded in 2017 by Haivision and now has more than 400 members. It supports the collaborative development of Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) Open Source, a free open source video transport protocol and technology stack designed to deliver high-quality, secure low-latency across the public internet.

“Ross is very happy to join the SRT Alliance and to contribute to their work addressing the challenges around high performance, low-latency, secure and reliable streaming across the public internet,” said Troy English, Ross CTO. “We have had interest from our clients in integrating SRT with our product portfolio and we are actively developing these capabilities.”