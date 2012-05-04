Ross Video acquires Cambotics

Ross Video has announced the acquisition of Cambotics, a robotic camera systems company based in Escondido, CA. Cambotics joins the recently established Ross Robotics division to compliment the Furio Robo and Furio RC systems.



Founded in 2005, Cambotics is a world leader in studio camera automation technology, designing and manufacturing the world's finest automated heads and pedestals. The Cambotics products will become the CamBot Series within Ross Robotics. The CamBot Series are robust, durable and precise studio workhorses, distinguished by their ability to accept industry leading payloads, up to 200lbs on the 700 Series pedestals.



The Robotics family already works with Ross’ existing products, including OverDrive Automated Production Control System, Vision Production Switchers and XPression Graphics. Having a full array of production offerings uniquely positions Ross to provide customers a more complete solution and the opportunity to advance the state of the art in live production technology.



Cambotics founders Bob Scotto and Miles Spellman will be staying with Ross in the robotics division as the new Chief Hardware Architect and Chief Software Architect, respectively.