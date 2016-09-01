Ross Signs on With AIMS Alliance

OTTAWA—Ross has IP on the mind, as the company has made a pair of announcements regarding the technology. First, Ross has announced that is has joined the Alliance for IP Media Solutions. In addition, the company plans to demonstrate IP interoperation at the IBC Interop Pavilion in Amsterdam.

AIMS supports the adoption of open standards for production, delivery and distribution of broadcast media over IP networks. Among the current IP broadcast standards that AIMS supports are SMPTE ST2022-6 and ST2110 and VSF TR03 and TR04.

At the upcoming IBC Show, Ross will participate in the IBC IP Interop Pavilion as it was recently involved in qualifying plug-fest events. Ross will show compatibility with SMPTE ST2509 (PTP Timing), ST2022-6, TR03, TR04, AES67 and NMOS discovery and registration. The company also plans to show interop in the ASPEN Community booth with its Acuity production switcher ASPEN blade.

IBC 2016 is taking place in Amsterdam from Sept. 9-13.