Roku Upgrades Its Top-of-the-Line Streaming Player

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has announced that its most powerful streaming player, the Roku Ultra, will include Roku’s top-of-the-line remote, the Roku Voice Remote Pro, beginning mid-May and that that bundle will sell for under $100.

The Roku Ultra is Roku’s most powerful streaming player with its fastest interface, Wi-Fi, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 4K/HDR10+ compatibility, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and other features. With the addition of the Roku Voice Remote Pro, the Roku Ultra bundle now features hands-free voice controls, a rechargeable remote, lost remote finder feature and other features.

“At Roku, we are committed to providing our users with the best possible streaming experience with a focus on choice, value and ease of use,” said Chris Larson, vice president of Retail Strategy, Roku. “With the release of the Roku Ultra and Roku Voice Remote Pro bundle we’re adding even more features to our most powerful player while keeping the price under $100, ensuring that high performance is readily accessible. With a click of a button or by using the remote’s hands-free voice commands, Roku Ultra users can access the content they want, set shortcuts for favorite channels, or find a lost remote without moving from the couch. The best just keeps getting better.”

Roku also announced the roll out of OS 11, its latest software update, in March. With Roku OS 11, users will experience expanded content discovery menu options, Roku Photo Streams, an upgraded mobile app, and other upgrades.