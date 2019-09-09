Roku Smart TV Program Coming to Europe With Hisense U.K. Launch

BERLIN—Roku is coming to Europe with its Roku TV licensing program with the expected Q4 launch of Hisense Roku TV models in the U.K., said Roku CEO Anthony Wood during the ongoing IFA 2019 convention in Berlin.

The Hisense Roku TV models, being shown this week at the technology gathering, offer an intuitive operating system, thousands of streaming channels, 4K UHD resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR).

“While consumers love Roku TV’s simplicity and advanced features, TV manufacturers benefit from the low cost of manufacturing, a variety of technology options and support from Roku,” said Wood.

Roku licenses Roku TV reference designs based on Roku OS to television manufacturers to use in their smart TVs.

“The ability to quickly bring to market a leading smart TV experience that is regularly updated by Roku and is packed with entertainment gives TV manufacturers an edge in the competitive TV business,” he added.

Television manufacturers receive the Roku TV reference platform with TV and remote control designs. Roku also provides technical support to TV manufacturers. Roku also manages the software ecosystem for all Roku TVs. This includes updating streaming channels and software.

Manufacturers interested in the Roku Licensing Program can request more information by emailing rokutv@roku.com.