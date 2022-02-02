Roku Launches Advertising Business in Mexico

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku has partnered with Entravision to expand the company’s advertising business to Mexico, where it is the largest TV streaming platform.

“We are excited to bring our advertising business to Mexico, a market where Roku has already seen great traction and where streaming is becoming mainstream,” said Mirjam Laux, vice president, International Platform at Roku. “Our goal is to help advertisers and content partners invest for a world where all TV and all TV ads will be streamed. We look forward to working directly with brands and content providers to reach even more consumers through TV streaming."

Roku launched its advertising business in 2012 and since then, the company has worked with 90 percent of the top 200 Ad Age brands. In Q3 2021, total monetized video ad impressions nearly doubled year-over-year, driven by strong client acquisition and retention, Roku said.