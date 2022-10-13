Roku Introduces The Roku Channel in Mexico
Launch represents channel's latest international expansion
MEXICO CITY—Roku has announced the availability of the Roku Channel in Mexico. The Roku Channel—already available in the U.S., UK and Canada—is a free streaming channel available on Roku devices that offers users access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, including exclusive access to more than 30 Roku Originals.
“Launching The Roku Channel in Mexico represents a pivotal moment for our business as we continue to expand internationally and offer streamers free access to great entertainment and news content,” said Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming at Roku. “In the U.S., The Roku Channel is a top 5 channel on the Roku platform, by both reach and streaming hour engagement and we are excited for the opportunity to build this viewership in Mexico. We provide the scale for content providers and brands to reach these critical streaming-first audiences.”
The Roku Channel’s Mexico launch will feature 25+ live channels including Telefórmula, Canela TV, Novelisima, and Runtime Espanol. Roku streaming players in Mexico—including the Roku Express—are available starting from 899 MXN (45USD).
“Free entertainment is one of the most searched-for categories on our platform, so we are pleased to meet that demand with the launch of The Roku Channel in Mexico,” said Mirjam Laux, Vice President of International Advertising and Content. “The Roku Channel expands our entertainment offering for our users and increases the value they get from the Roku platform. Brands will also be able to reach engaged consumers through ad-supported content.”
This article has been updated.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
