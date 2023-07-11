Roku Introduces One-Click Buying Through Shopify

SAN JOSE, Calif.—In its efforts to continue to simplify the concept of one-click purchases via viewers’ TV sets, Roku has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Shopify that provides viewers the ability to purchase products from Shopify merchants directly from their TV through Roku Action Ads.

Upon seeing an ad for a Shopify merchant, viewers can simply press OK on their Roku remote to learn more about the product and purchase it directly from their TV. They will be able to check out with Roku Pay, Roku’s payments platform, and return to their shows once they have completed the purchase. Purchasers will receive email confirmation of their order directly from the merchant once the transaction has been processed.

Roku Action Ads are any advertisements on Roku streaming devices that provide a “down funnel” action, such as sending users a text, scanning a QR code, or making a purchase. Integrating Shopify purchases into Action Ads is the first commerce integration for independent Shopify merchants on TV streaming, creating a completely new advertising channel for Shopify merchants, Rokuy said. Men’s apparel brand True Classic, the game-based connected rower Ergatta, and wellness brand Olly have signed on as initial partners.

“Bringing a Shopify purchase experience to television for merchants is an industry first, and innovation opportunities like these are precisely the reason I came to Roku,” said Peter Hamilton, Senior Director of Ad Innovation at Roku. “Roku democratizes access to TV advertising, and now, we’re collapsing the funnel for Shopify’s merchants. This is a great example of Roku’s unique platform position to make advertisers unmissable across the streamer’s journey, from power on to purchase complete.”

Roku says that the “unique experience” shortens the advertising funnel from brand awareness to purchase on the largest screen in the home. Shopify advertisers receive more customer data and insight into purchasing trends, plus point-of-sale access to Roku’s audience, marking a major milestone for Roku’s ongoing commerce partnership with Shopify, it said.