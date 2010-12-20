Rohde & Schwarz takes reins of DVS

DVS Digital Video Systems, based in Hanover, Germany, has strengthened its strategic partnership with Rohde & Schwarz and will now be marketed worldwide by Rohde & Schwarz, based in Munich.

DVS, which was founded in 1985 and now has 110 employees, is a manufacturer of hardware and software for professional film and video post production.

Jürgen Nies, head of the broadcasting division at Rohde & Schwarz, said the move will enable new studio production technology developed by DVS to be targeted at broadcasters. On the other hand, DVS will clearly benefit from Rohde & Schwarz’s international sales network.

DVS produces digital video systems and storage solutions for the film and TV industry. It was the first company to offer workstations that made real-time processing of uncompressed 4K resolution digital film practical.

Dr.-Ing. Hans-Ulrich Weidenbruch, CEO of DVS and one of the company's founders, said the strategic partnership with Rohde & Schwarz will allow his company to continue to expand its innovative and technological potential.

Both companies said the existing offices at the Hanover location and the other DVS subsidiaries will be retained. Going forward, DVS Digital Video Systems will be operated as a division of Rohde & Schwarz.