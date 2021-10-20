Rohde & Schwarz Unveils R&S Spectrum Rider FPH For 44 GHz Use

MUNICH—Rohde & Schwarz has introduced new base models of the handheld R&S Spectrum Rider FPH spectrum analyzer to offer measurement of frequencies up to 44 GHz, the company announced today.

The new 44 GHz model joins existing R&S FPH models that measure 5 kHz to 6, 13.6 and 26.5 GHz. Three new versions with tracking generators are available with measurement frequencies up to 13.6, 26.5 and 44 GHz, it said.

The R&S Spectrum Rider FPH is equally well-suited for use in the field and the lab. Large buttons and multi-touch gesture screen make it easy to operate. The new higher frequency models enable the spectrum analyzer to perform a broader range of measurement tasks, it said.

The spectrum analyzer offers sensitivity of –160 dBm and measurement accuracy of typically 0.5 dB between 10 MHz and 3 GHz. The new models support field applications such as verification of 5G, broadcast, radar, defense and satellite communications links, it said.

The handheld spectrum analyzer family offers a large-format capacitive touchscreen, making it intuitive to adjust settings, such as frequency, span and reference level as well as setting set markers, it said.

The analyzer can be remotely controlled via USB, LAN and the R&S MobileView app for iOS or Android provides seamless remote control of the device, company said.