Riverside Government TV Goes Live With JVC ProHD



WAYNE, N.J.: Riverside Government Television of Riverside, Calif., is using three JVC GY-HM790U ProHD cameras with CopperHead ProHD KA-F790 camera-mounted fiber-optic transceivers for multi-camera productions in the field. The cameras are being used with a new mobile production van for live and live-to-tape coverage of local events.



Previously, with no remote production unit in place, GTV’s multi-camera shoots were limited. That changed late last year, when a new production van from Frontline Communications (equipped by the GTV team and systems integrator Rich Rosensweig of Vidiflo in Long Beach, Calif.) hit the road.



Now, programs are shot with JVC professional cameras, switched live, and recorded to AJA Ki Pro recorders. Programs are produced in HD and downconverted to SD for cable, but HD versions are available on the city’s YouTube channel. During the last two months of 2011, GTV produced multi-camera coverage of several sporting and other local events, including a UC Riverside basketball game and the city’s Festival of Lights live using a LiveU transmitter. In December, a MotoSAT satellite transmitter was installed on the production van to provide further live capabilities.