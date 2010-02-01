RIT Mobile HD Unit Features Panasonic Gear



The Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) has created a high-definition broadcast trailer that was designed around Panasonic camcorders, recorders and monitors. The 24-foot unit is equipped with six cameras, seven recorders and a large monitoring system.



“RIT stays in the forefront by continually upgrading facilities and infrastructure and this was evidenced by our move to HD production at ETC Production Services at the Wallace Center,” said James Bober, chief engineer, of the school’s production services department. “The University went a step further in funding the HD mobile production unit to help market and promote our athletic programs. In keeping with RIT’s career-oriented education philosophy, the HD mobile unit was largely designed and built by students over a time frame of approximately five months.”



The mobile rig carries five of Panasonic’s AG-HPX500 P2 HD camcorders, an AG-HPX170 P2 HD handheld model, four AJ-110P P2 mobile recorder/players, two AG-HPG20 P2 portable field recorders, as well as an AJ-SD93 DVCPRO deck.



Panasonic’s BT-LH80WU HD LCD monitors on MagicArm mounts serve as viewfinders for the HPX500 cameras and BT-LH1760 monitors are used as reference monitors in the mobile unit.



