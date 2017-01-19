RIT Installs microLite HD System from IMT

ROCHESTER, N.Y.—The Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) is reaping its own rewards of its education program, reaching out to one of its alumni for help with the school’s broadcasts needs. RIT recently acquired the microLite HD system from Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT)—whose president John Payne IV is an RIT graduate—for wireless, multi-camera broadcasts.

IMT’s microLite is a portable system of wireless camera transmission links for high-quality video applications of up to one mile line of sight. It features H.264 encoding capabilities and operates in the 2K DVB-T COFDM mode, which allows the H.264 encoder to support the main profile of the H.264 standard.

RIT has used the microLite system for a number of events around campus, but is primarily used for the school’s hockey program. One key element of the production is the “SportsZone Live” pregame show the school produces and broadcasts across the northeast through Time Warner Cable and online through internet streams.

In addition, RIT has plans to expand the microLite’s use by adding additional antennas so that a wireless camera can use the system’s transmitter and receiver to used anywhere on campus.