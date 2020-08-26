Rise Awards Accepting Nominations for Women Industry Achievers

LONDON—Entries are now open in eight categories for the annual Rise Awards honoring women who are stand-out innovators and leaders in the global broadcast technology sector, Rise, a group promoting gender diversity in broadcast technology announced this week.

The group seeks nominations from around the world of women from the industry’s manufacturing, service provider, engineering and broadcast sectors. Nominations close Sept. 21, and the winners will be announced at an event—which at this point might be in-person or virtual—in November. There is no charge to enter, Rise said.

Nomination categories include:

Engineer , recognizing a high achiever, problem solver and team player who represents the best of the broadcasting profession.

, recognizing a high achiever, problem solver and team player who represents the best of the broadcasting profession. Product Innovator , honoring a woman instrumental in the driving invention and innovation in the broadcast industry who works in a product development or product management role and has produced an outcome that makes a difference and creates tangible benefits.

, honoring a woman instrumental in the driving invention and innovation in the broadcast industry who works in a product development or product management role and has produced an outcome that makes a difference and creates tangible benefits. Woman of the Year , a special award open to any inspiring and extraordinary woman across the sector for making a significant difference in her field or the industry.

, a special award open to any inspiring and extraordinary woman across the sector for making a significant difference in her field or the industry. Rising Star , recognizing those with a minimum of four years working in the industry who have demonstrated exceptional and ongoing achievement and who have made a significant contribution to their business.

, recognizing those with a minimum of four years working in the industry who have demonstrated exceptional and ongoing achievement and who have made a significant contribution to their business. Business , honoring a woman serving as a CEO, Managing Director, COO, owner or any other title that means she runs a business in the broadcast industry, whether at a manufacturer, broadcaster or service provider.

, honoring a woman serving as a CEO, Managing Director, COO, owner or any other title that means she runs a business in the broadcast industry, whether at a manufacturer, broadcaster or service provider. Sales , recognizing a woman in a sales role in the broadcast industry working at a manufacturer, service provider, broadcasters, media publisher or tradeshow.

, recognizing a woman in a sales role in the broadcast industry working at a manufacturer, service provider, broadcasters, media publisher or tradeshow. Marketing , honoring a woman who has excelled at her role in marketing, whether in-house, at an agency or as a freelancer.

, honoring a woman who has excelled at her role in marketing, whether in-house, at an agency or as a freelancer. Technical Operations, recognizing a member of a technical operations team who has gone above-and-beyond her daily duties to make a difference.

OwnZones is sponsoring the Engineer award; Clear-Com, the Production Innovation award; Zixi, the Woman of the Year; Editshare, the Rising Star award; and Ross Video, the Technical Operations award.

Nominations and self-nominations will be accepted. To be considered, statements about the nominee and why she should be considered are required.