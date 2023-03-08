Rise Announces its 2023 Partners and Global Mentoring Plans

LONDON—Rise, the award-winning advocacy group for gender diversity in the broadcast media technology sector, has announced its partners and sponsors for the groups mentoring programs in 2023/2024.

Building on the phenomenal success of the last two years, Rise said it will be delivering its sixth annual mentoring program in the United Kingdom, its fourth in APAC, its third in North America and the second year for its mentoring schemes in Europe and ANZ.

Rise mentoring is a free, six-month program to support women working in, or aspiring to work in the broadcast media technology sector specifically within the areas of engineering, technical operations, sales, marketing and business development. Applications are welcome from women who are working full time, part time or freelance and of any age group above the age of 18. Applications for all schemes open today and close on 14 April 2023. All programs run for 6 months from May - November 2023.

Rise noted that these programs are only possible with the support of its partners and sponsors. For 2023/24 those include:

Lead Global Partner: Avid

Job Board Silver & Regional Rise Headline Partner: Sky

Job Board Silver, Global Silver & Annual Rise Retreat Bronze Partner: DAZN

Global Gold Partners: Deluxe | DPP | Gravity | Ross Video | SDVI | Sony

Global Silver Partners: Brightcove | Bubble Agency | Calrec | Clear-Com | Dalet |

Net Insight | NEP UK & IRELAND | Vubiquity

Regional Silver Partner: Moov

Global Bronze Partner: Cinedeck

Regional Bronze Partners: EMS | ENVY | IMES | NewsBridge | Pixelogic

The 2023 mentoring program involves a variety of experienced broadcast media technology sector industry representatives, at a diversity of levels of seniority, who are ready to offer tailored expertise, knowledge and guidance to our mentees helping to achieve and identify their career goals.

Its mentees benefit from a range of multiple programs of work and support including one-to-one mentoring contact with their pairing, monthly mentee group meetings, peer-to-peer support from fellow mentees, and access to regular face-to-face industry networking events and training sessions, the group explained.

“We are delighted to announce the 2023 mentoring program and to be delivering a significant amount of schemes globally again this year,” Sadie Groom, founder of Rise, said. “We know that the support and significant investment provided through the programme is needed to encourage and help women to boost their confidence, thrive and reach their potential and succeed in our industry.”

To find out more about the Rise Mentoring Program, visit here (opens in new tab).

Mentee applications open from March 08 with the deadline of April 14, 2023 to submit applications.

Sponsorship for the mentoring schemes and Rise’s other activities are still available. To find out more and to discuss how you can get involved, please contact Carrie Wootten, managing director at Rise on carrie@risewib.com