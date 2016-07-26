Riedel Communications Signs Up With AIMS

BOTHELL, WASH.—Germany-based Riedel Communications is the latest company to join the Alliance of IP Media Solutions. The provider of real-time networks for digital audio/video communication applications will now support the organization’s efforts for an industry standard IP plan.

AIMS primary efforts are promoting the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP. Currently, the organization endorses an IP transition plan that supports SMPTE 2022-6, AES67 and VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04.

Riedel joins other companies like Florical Systems, Mediaproxy, Broadcast Solutions, Evertz and Cobalt Digital as part of AIMS.