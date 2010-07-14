Rick Kaplan to assume role as chief counsel to FCC chairman

Rick Kaplan has been named chief counsel and senior legal advisor to FCC chairman Julius Genachowski.

Kaplan, who has served as the chief of staff for commissioner Mignon Clyburn since her appointment in August 2009, will succeed Bruce Gottlieb, who will leave the agency at the end of the month.

Kaplan will manage the commission’s overall agenda and will be responsible for policy coordination among the bureaus and offices. He also will have responsibility for wireless, engineering and technology, and public safety issues.

Kaplan first joined the commission in early 2009 as deputy coordinator of the DTV task force. Prior to joining the FCC, he worked as an associate at Sidley Austin, where he focused on appellate litigation and regulatory matters.