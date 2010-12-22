Rhema TV upgrades with ToolsOnAir

Rhema TV, the broadcast division of Kenneth Hagin Ministries, has recently upgraded its South African TV broadcast facilities with ToolsOnAir’s Broadcast Suite.

The new system replaced a Beta tape facility. System integrator Concilium Technologies was consulted to design an Apple-based system using an Apple XSAN with 30TB of raw storage, one ingest and two playout ports. Four Final Cut Pro edit suites are connected to the XSAN via fiber, each equipped with AJA Video multiformat I/O cards.

With Apple’s Final Cut Server selected for asset management, Concilium recommended ToolsOnAir’s Broadcast Suite for software control to streamline operations and facilitate workflow. ToolsOnAir’s just:in handles ingest control, while just:play covers playout, and Composition Builder is used to create and lay out professional real-time graphic overlays.

Harris Broadcast equipment is used to complete the system, providing test and measurement, signal routing and MPEG-2 signal delivery to the satellite broadcast house via an 8Mb/s fiber-optic line.