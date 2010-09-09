RF Shorts - Sept. 10, 2010



I reported on "Free TV Week" in last week's RF Short. Ft. Smith, Arkansas's KFSM-TV reported that hundreds of people showed up at the parking lot of the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville for the antenna giveaway there. Video of the event is available on the KFSM-TV Web site.



Reuters correspondent Cynthia Barrera Diaz reports Mexico is looking to auction 700 MHz TV spectrum to wireless services in her article Mexico digitalizes TV for wireless space. The goal is to have the spectrum cleared by 2012. This should make it easier for communities near the Mexican border to coordinate wireless services in the spectrum above Channel 51 reallocated from broadcasting after the U.S. DTV transition last year.



At IFA 2010, Hauppauge showed a new miniature USB tuner for DTV-T. WeGotServed has details and a picture in IFA 2010: Hauppauge Brings Tiny to TV With the PCTV picoStick Gold. The device appears to be slightly smaller than the ATSC PCTV HD mini Stick.



