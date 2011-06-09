RF Shorts – June 9, 2011



Free TV Use Increases

David Lieberman writes in Deadline New York: Survey Free TV Use Up for The First Time in Years as Consumers Cut Pay TV Cord, "Cable cord-cutting may be a real phenomenon after all. For the first time in four years there's been an increase in the number of homes that just rely on antennas to receive programs from local broadcast stations according to research firm Knowledge Networks' 2011 Ownership Survey and Trend Report. A survey of 3,343 people in March and April found that 15 percent of all homes now just depend on free TV, up from 14 percent." He notes, "Although the increase in free TV use is small, the fact that it grew at all could frighten some investors" and adds, "The new figures also could complicate the Obama administration's effort to promote wireless broadband. The FCC has pointed to the declining use of over-the-air TV to justify its effort to coax broadcasters to give up airwave spectrum so it can be used to send data to smartphones, iPads, and other mobile devices."



CALM Act Comment/Reply Comment Dates Announced

The FCC announced comment deadlines of July 3, 2011 and July 18, 2011 for replies in the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation Act proceeding after it was published in the Federal Register on June 3, 2011.



Rohde & Schwarz ETL TV Analyzer Gets Enhancements

TMCNet reported Rohde & Schwarz announced it is enhancing ETL TV analyzer. Enhancements include a set of comprehensive functions developed for ATSC Mobile DTV, including drive tests capability using the ETL-K320 and ETL-K321 options now available from R&S.



GoGo In-Flight Internet Base Station Revealed

Ever wonder what the base stations used for the 800 MHz GoGo in-flight Internet service look like? Juanted.com has a picture of one of the most remote installations, in Alaska, in the article This is the Antenna That Delivers Gogo In-Flight WiFi to Your Airplane.



