RF Shorts - July 28, 2011



Broadcast Power Amps Lead RF Power Semiconductor Market

ABI Research has released a report showing the Broadcast RF Power Semiconductor Market Still Led by DTV. ABI Research Director Lance Wilson said, "Historically this market has been viewed as flat and not very exciting. In general, most RF power semiconductor vendors have overlooked and dismissed it. That, it turns out, is an error. DTV and FM broadcasting are still expanding at a measured, but nevertheless positive, rate."



ABI Research said the market is being powered by the advance of digital broadcasting, and while analog TV services are starting "to decline somewhat, the total demand for RF power semiconductors for broadcasting looks promising for the next 10 years."



Mark Aitken Promoted

Sinclair Broadcast Group issued a press release last week announcing the promotion of Mark Aitken to vice president of Advanced Technology for Sinclair Television Group. Before joining Sinclair, Aitken was part of the Comark engineering team that brought IOT technology to high-power UHF TV transmitters. Most recently, Aitken has been active in ATSC, where he is chairman of ATSC TSG/S4, the specialist group responsible for Mobile DTV implementation, as well as the Open Mobile Video Coalition and the Mobile500 Alliance of stations that are building out a nationwide Mobile DTV distribution network.



