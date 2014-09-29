Revolt Gets Verizon FiOS Carriage

NEW YORK—Revolt TV is joining the Verizon FiOS lineup in October.



Revolt will be featured in the FiOS TV Ultimate HD package on Channel 726 HD and launching on Verizon’s FiOS Mobile App soon, giving customers anytime, anywhere access. The network, which launched in October 2013, is owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs.



The Verizon FiOS deal is another milestone in Revolt TV’s inaugural year, which has seen the opening of a studio in Los Angeles, major advertising deals and the Revolt Music Conference in Miami in October 2014.



With the launch on Verizon FiOS, Revolt will be available in 46 of the top 50 U.S. markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Boston, Atlanta and D.C., on Time Warner Cable, Comcast and Centurylink, with more traditional and nontraditional carriage deals to announce in the short term.