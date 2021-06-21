Research: 2021 Prime Day Sales Could Beat 2020 Record Set During Pandemic

SEATTLE—In yet another sign that the pandemic bump in online retail is here to stay, eMarketer is predicting that Amazon’s Prime Day on June 21 and 22 this year could rack up $11.79 billion in sales, a 19% bounce over the $9.91 billion record set in the middle of the pandemic last year.

While Amazon is on track for a record breaking sales event this week, eMarketer notes that the growth rate has slowed as the revenue figures reach ever more stratospheric heights.

The 19% increase projected for 2021 is less than the 43% growth seen last year and the 67% record revenue rise in 2019.

Overall the trend towards online retail has hurt broadcast ad revenue from local retailers.