Report: Streaming Big Part of Game Console Use

NEW YORK—Game console users are no longer just spending hours on end playing the latest version of “Call of Duty” or “Madden,” but are beginning to stream some of their favorite shows and movies through the platforms as well.

The newly unveiled Xbox One X console, which will be released later this year, as well as its predecessor Xbox One S, feature 4K video playback. This allows the consoles, along with Xbox’s main competitor PlayStation 4, to serve as streaming devices for high quality content. And console owners are recognizing this.

A chart from Statista based on Nielsen data reveals that for both the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, users are spending about half of their time every week doing something other than playing games. For the PlayStation, 20 percent are streaming TV shows or movies, with another 3 percent watching downloaded content. For Xbox, those numbers increase to 24 percent for streaming and 2 percent for downloaded content.

The Statista graphic shows that gaming consoles are more than just for gaming these days.