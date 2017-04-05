Report: IP Production to Result in Better Business by 2022

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.—IP is good business, or at least it will be according to a recent report released by Ooyala and the Digital Production Partnership (DPP). “The Business Benefits of IP Production” is a survey of almost 30 companies and analyzed the benefits of adopting IP-based processes and technology for video production. The results showed that by 2022 IP can lead more than half of the analyzed video production environments to better business benefits and return on investment.

The report sought to track where IP migrations will result in the greatest advantages. It tracked 10 different production environments and the five that will see the biggest boost are IP distribution, live streaming, single camera shooting, media management and cloud playout. These areas will benefit from technologies that reduce manual-labor costs like automating metadata insertion.

“The fact is, the move to IP has inherent benefits for many processes, but only specific environments will see the greatest benefits and highest returns today,” said Mark Harrison, DPP managing director. “Within a few years, IP infrastructure may be essential in doing business because of the impact it is having across media companies and distribution.”

Ooyala and DPP are planning to host a special event discussing the report and the future of IP production during the 2017 NAB Show. The event will take place on April 25 at 8 a.m. at Ooyala’s booth, SV1000.

