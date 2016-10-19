Report: Google Enlists CBS for Planned Skinny Bundle

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Google and CBS have reached a deal to include CBS Network content on Google’s planned skinny bundle channel. This new streaming package, which Google is eyeing for an early 2017 release, would launch under the YouTube umbrella.

The deal with CBS will allow the Google channel to carry CBS’ main programs, as well as content from CBS-owned CBS Sports and entertainment cabler Pop. In addition, Google is reportedly in talks with 21st Century Fox for carriage of the Fox broadcast network and its cable channels, which include FX, Fox Sports and National Geographic.

There are also apparently talks with ABC | Disney and NBC, though those are not as far along. The WSJ’s report indicates that Google could decide to launch without NBC if necessary to get its package out ahead of similar offerings expected from Hulu and possibly Apple.

For the full story, check out the Wall Street Journal’s report.