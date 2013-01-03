Rentrak: Top 10 PPVs for Week Ending Dec. 23, 2012

PORTLAND, ORE. -- Rentrak announced the top 10 cable and telcoTV pay-per-view titles based on consumer transaction rate. According to the company's OnDemand Essentials service, the top ten most-viewed titles, per data collected from Dec.17 - 23, 2012, include:

Rentrak Top Ten VOD Titles

RANK

TITLE

STUDIO

VOD RELEASE

DATE

MPAA

RATING

BOX OFFICE ($M)

1

Ted*

Universal (NYSE: GE)

12/11/12

R

218.5

2

Pitch Perfect*

Universal (NYSE: GE)

12/18/12

PG-13

37.4

3

The Bourne Legacy*

Universal (NYSE: GE)

12/11/12

PG-13

112.6

4

Total Recall*

Sony (NYSE: SNE)

12/18/12

PG-13

58.9

5

The Dark Knight Rises

Warner Bros.

(NYSE: TWX)

12/04/12

PG-13

446.3

6

Trouble With the Curve*

Warner Bros.

(NYSE: TWX)

12/18/12

PG-13

33.0

7

Ice Age: Continental Drift

FOX

(NASDAQ: NWS)

12/11/12

PG

159.8

8

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days*

FOX

(NASDAQ: NWS)

12/18/12

PG

48.5

9

Resident Evil: Retribution*

Sony (NYSE: SNE)

12/21/12

R

41.8

10

Men In Black 3*

Sony (NYSE: SNE)

11/30/12

PG-13

179.0

Source: Rentrak OnDemand Essentials, as dated, rank based on transaction rate. OnDemand Essentials includes reporting from operator partners on television-on-demand usage. *Indicates day-and-date with home video release.