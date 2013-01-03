Rentrak: Top 10 PPVs for Week Ending Dec. 23, 2012
PORTLAND, ORE. -- Rentrak announced the top 10 cable and telcoTV pay-per-view titles based on consumer transaction rate. According to the company's OnDemand Essentials service, the top ten most-viewed titles, per data collected from Dec.17 - 23, 2012, include:
Rentrak Top Ten VOD Titles
RANK
TITLE
STUDIO
VOD RELEASE
DATE
MPAA
RATING
BOX OFFICE ($M)
1
Ted*
Universal (NYSE: GE)
12/11/12
R
218.5
2
Pitch Perfect*
Universal (NYSE: GE)
12/18/12
PG-13
37.4
3
The Bourne Legacy*
Universal (NYSE: GE)
12/11/12
PG-13
112.6
4
Total Recall*
Sony (NYSE: SNE)
12/18/12
PG-13
58.9
5
The Dark Knight Rises
Warner Bros.
(NYSE: TWX)
12/04/12
PG-13
446.3
6
Trouble With the Curve*
Warner Bros.
(NYSE: TWX)
12/18/12
PG-13
33.0
7
Ice Age: Continental Drift
FOX
(NASDAQ: NWS)
12/11/12
PG
159.8
8
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days*
FOX
(NASDAQ: NWS)
12/18/12
PG
48.5
9
Resident Evil: Retribution*
Sony (NYSE: SNE)
12/21/12
R
41.8
10
Men In Black 3*
Sony (NYSE: SNE)
11/30/12
PG-13
179.0
Source: Rentrak OnDemand Essentials, as dated, rank based on transaction rate. OnDemand Essentials includes reporting from operator partners on television-on-demand usage. *Indicates day-and-date with home video release.
