Rentrak integrates TV audience ratings data with Harris media software solutions

Rentrak has made an agreement with Harris to integrate Rentrak’s StationView Essentials TV ratings data into a broad range of Harris media software solutions.

Rentrak’s TV viewing database currency will be integrated into Harris’ OSi-AdConnections broadcast sales software as well as Enterprise Agency Suite (EAS) and RepLine advertising software solutions to help mutual clients. This includes local TV stations, ad agencies and national sales rep firms that use Rentrak’s TV information to achieve more effective advertising buys.