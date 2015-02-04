Reitmeier Re-Elected ATSC Board Chairman

WASHINGTON — The Advanced Television Systems Committee board of directors has elected Glenn Reitmeier to his second term as chairman. The ATSC membership also elected Craig Todd of Dolby Labs to serve on the organization’s board and re-elected Dave Siegler of Cox Media Group to a second term. Todd and Siegler will each serve three-year terms in their positions, while Reitmeier's term as chairman is for one year.

Glenn Reitmeier



Glenn Reitmeier is senior vice president of advanced technology at NBC Universal, leading the company’s technical efforts on industry standards, government policy, commercial agreements, anti-piracy operations and advanced engineering. Reitmeier spent 25 years in digital video R&D at Sarnoff Laboratories. Early in his career, he was instrumental in establishing the ITU 601 component digital video standard that is the basis for SDI and HD-SDI. Reitmeier led the Sarnoff-Thomson-Philips-NBC development of Advanced Digital HDTV, which pioneered the use of MPEG compression, packetized transport and multiple video formats. He was a key member of the Digital HDTV Grand Alliance, which ultimately lead to establishing the ATSC A/53 Digital Television Standard. Reitmeier is a recipient of the NAB Television Engineering Award for lifetime achievement. He holds more than 50 patents in digital video technology and is recognized in the New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame.

Criag Todd



Craig Todd is senior vice president and chief technology officer at Dolby Laboratories. His involvement with multichannel sound spans more than 35 years, beginning with his initial work on Dolby Surround Sound in 1977. Since 1992, he has focused his efforts on bringing multichannel digital audio to the consumer. He was instrumental in establishing Dolby Digital in DTV, CATV, and DVD formats, and he has most recently made major technical contributions to the technology strategy and systems architecture of Dolby's Digital Cinema system. A holder of more than 20 patents, Craig has participated in standards-setting activities for several organizations.

Dave Siegler



Dave Siegler is vice president of technical operations for Cox Media Group at the company’s Atlanta headquarters. He is responsible for leading and growing the integrated media company through rapidly changing technology and consumer demands. Specifically, he manages Cox Media Group technical operations and information technology. In this position, Siegler works on integrating new technology such as UHF/VHF, file based plants, cameras, edit systems, routing/mixing and other elements of media plant architecture. Siegler also oversees participation in a variety of industry organizations. Prior to his current position, Siegler was director of broadcast operations & engineering for the company’s WSOC and WAXN TV stations in Charlotte, N.C.

Other ATSC board members serving in 2015 include Ira Goldstone, Univision; Brett Jenkins, Media General; Richard Friedel, Fox; Sam Matheny, NAB; Lynn Claudy, NAB; Brian Markwalter, CEA; Peter Symes, SMPTE; Andy Scott, NCTA; John Taylor, LG Electronics USA; Mark Eyer, Sony; John Godfrey, Samsung; and Yiyan Wu, Communications Research Centre of Canada (representing IEEE).