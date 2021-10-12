Registration Open for SMPTE 2021 Virtual Annual Technical Conference

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has opened registration to its 2021 Annual Technical Conference, scheduled or Nov. 9-11 and 16-18. As was the case in 2020, the gathering is being held virtually due to Covid-19 concerns.

Because it will be held virtually, the organization, which serves media professionals, technologists, and engineers, said this year's events will consist of daily four-hour sessions, including a day of sessions presented in APAC-friendly time zones, designed to make participation more convenient for busy industry professionals everywhere.

"SMPTE's Annual Technical Conference has become the go-to connection for cutting-edge research, insights, and technology," said Mike Zink, education vice president at SMPTE. "For our global community of professionals facing the many challenges of the past year, it's more important than ever to stay at the forefront of technology. The SMPTE 2021 ATC gives media professionals, technologists, and engineers an exciting chance to connect with everything they love about the technology and the people shaping our industry."

SMPTE 2021 ATC will feature expert presentations on next-generation technologies, as well as discussions on traditional broadcast engineering, sustainability, media in the cloud, and operational SMPTE ST 2110 deployments. Attendees will find out why and how the SMPTE Rapid Industry Solutions (RIS) initiative is bringing much-needed agility to critical workflows and applications in virtual production. They will gain practical take-aways they can use from daily live roundtables and Q&As.

SMPTE 2021 ATC will focus on the human side of the industry too, with plenty of opportunity for networking and social events, as well as the always-popular SMPTE Storytellers programs. The annual induction ceremony of the new class of SMPTE Fellows will take place on Nov. 10 as part of the daily session, and the SMPTE General Membership Meeting will take place on Nov. 17 at the conclusion of daily programming. Details on special events marking the SMPTE 2021 ATC opening day and closing day will be forthcoming.

Andreas "Andi" Gall, founder and CEO of Human-Centric-Innovators GmbH, will serve as the SMPTE 2021 ATC keynote speaker. Gall is a qualified audio, radio, and television engineer, as well as a consultant, coach, trainer, media expert, manager, and advisor. In addition to actively supporting his clients and partners, he is an experienced "treasure hunter of human potential." Registered participants in SMPTE 2021 ATC will get access to this and other conference presentations, including on-demand viewing for 30 days following the event.

The pricing for SMPTE 2021 ATC makes it easy to participate, learn, and shape the future—and this year, students attend for free. As a not-for-profit association of motion-imaging professionals, SMPTE is dedicated to supporting industry education throughout the world. Through the Pay It Forward program, which gives registrants the opportunity to subsidize broader participation, SMPTE and its members are making the event affordable for students and educators, registrants in eligible developing countries, and individuals who are currently unemployed, furloughed, or otherwise experiencing financial difficulties.

The generous sponsors behind SMPTE 2021 ATC include Epic Games, IEEE, Blackmagic Design, National Teleconsultants, and Signiant.

To register, visit https://atc21.smpte.org/

