Red Digital Cinema Launches New V-Raptor 8k VV Camera

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.—Red Digital Cinema has unveiled the new V-Raptor 8K VV camera, its first entrant into its next generation DSMC3 platform.

The company is billing the camera as Red’s most powerful to date, featuring the highest dynamic range, fastest cinema-quality sensor scan time, cleanest shadows, and highest frame rates of any camera in Red’s lineup.

Priced at $24,500, a white ST version of the camera is available for purchase via Red.com or from any one of Red’s authorized premium dealers. The black version will be available in larger quantities before the end of 2021.

Red also announced a forthcoming XL camera body that will be released in the first half of 2022. The XL will be ideally suited for studio configurations and high-end productions, based on feedback to the Red Ranger body style.

V-Raptor features a multi-format 8K sensor (40.96mm x 21.60mm) with the ability to shoot 8K large format or 6K Super 35. Joining its predecessor, the Monstro 8K VV sensor, this unique in-camera option for impactful visual storytelling allows shooters to leverage any of their large format or S35 lenses with the push of a button and always deliver at over 4K resolution.

The camera exceeds previous sensor capabilities, presenting users with the option to capture 8K full sensor at up to 120 frames per second (150fps at 2.4:1), 6K up to 160 fps (200fps at 2.4:1), and 2K (2.4:1) at 600 frames per second, while still capturing over 17 stops of dynamic range, the company said.

“V-Raptor is more than just its specs,” said Jarred Land, president, Red Digital Cinema. “It is a reflection of the ferocity of our team, who have spent the last two years forced apart. Through everything, we found a way to work together closer and better than ever before, fueled by the incredible passion and support of our community of filmmakers. V-Raptor takes an impressive array of silicon, seemingly from the future, and mashes it together with pieces of the heart and soul of every Red camera that has come before it.”

V-Raptor, as with the other cameras in Red’s ecosystem, harnesses Red’s proprietary Redcode RAW codec, allowing users to capture 16-bit RAW and leveraging RED’s latest IPP2 workflow and color management tools.

Red also has announced a comprehensive array of first-party and co-designed accessories for the camera.

For more information visit Red.com.