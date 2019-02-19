Red Bee Opens First Red Lab in London

LONDON—Red Bee Media has cut the ribbon on a brand new R&D facility that is located at its Broadcast Centre hub in west London called the Red Lab.

The new facility houses a private cloud platform for remote testing and features meeting and collaboration space for broadcast and network engineers. The Red Lab is the first in what will be the official name for for Red Bee Media’s R&D efforts, which will include multiple facilities across the globe. The company already has plans to open additional Red Lab facilities in Sweden and the Netherlands at some point in 2019.

The creation of Red Lab was a result of Red Bee’s customers migrating onto a shared software-based technology stack. Previously running different projects through its multiple hubs, Red Lab is a formalization of R&D activities and creation of dedicated and connected research spaces under a single banner.

Prior to its official opening in 2019, Red Lab was used in late 2018 to test the control of remote platforms in other U.K. hubs and across mainland Europe. This test showed full integration between Red Bee’s media management, playout, distribution and OTT platforms. Red Lab also assisted with the testing of a software-only playout deployment.