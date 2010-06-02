Red Bee Media joins Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem

Red Bee Media has joined the Digital Entertainment Content Ecosystem (DECE) a multinational, cross-industry coalition dedicated to establishing the first open market for digital content distribution.

The diverse group with support from every industry involved in digital entertainment now includes 55 members across entertainment, software, hardware, retail, infrastructure and delivery markets.

In addition to the recent addition of new members including Red Bee Media, DECE has reached several major milestones this year. The group has agreed on a common file format, an open specification for digital entertainment; selected Neustar to build the group's cloud-based authentication service and account management hub; and approved five digital rights management (DRM) solutions that will be DECE-compatible.